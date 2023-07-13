Snap (SNAP) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Snap (SNAP) closed at $13.51, marking a +1.05% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.85% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.14%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 5.61%.

Coming into today, shares of the company behind Snapchat had gained 30.44% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 1.89%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.18%.

Snap will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 25, 2023. On that day, Snap is projected to report earnings of -$0.04 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 100%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.05 billion, down 5.79% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.04 per share and revenue of $4.51 billion. These totals would mark changes of -76.47% and -2.03%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Snap. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.31% lower. Snap currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Snap is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 325.22. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 42.73.

Meanwhile, SNAP's PEG ratio is currently 23.57. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Internet - Software industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.73 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 57, putting it in the top 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

