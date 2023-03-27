Snap (SNAP) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Snap (SNAP) closed at $11.74, marking a +1.56% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.17%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.6%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.67%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company behind Snapchat had gained 17.84% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 8.4% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.25% in that time.

Snap will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Snap is projected to report earnings of -$0.01 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 50%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.01 billion, down 5.42% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.18 per share and revenue of $4.71 billion. These totals would mark changes of +5.88% and +2.38%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Snap. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Snap currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Snap is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 63.06. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 42.48, which means Snap is trading at a premium to the group.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 63, which puts it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow SNAP in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

