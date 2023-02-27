Snap (SNAP) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Snap (SNAP) closed the most recent trading day at $9.88, moving +0.71% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.31% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.22%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.28%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company behind Snapchat had lost 10.08% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 0.25% and the S&P 500's loss of 1% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Snap as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Snap to post earnings of -$0.01 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 50%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.01 billion, down 5.42% from the year-ago period.

SNAP's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.18 per share and revenue of $4.71 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +5.88% and +2.38%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Snap. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 56.03% lower within the past month. Snap currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Digging into valuation, Snap currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 53.51. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 41.66.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 82, putting it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Snap Inc. (SNAP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

