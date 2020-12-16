Snap (SNAP) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Snap (SNAP) closed the most recent trading day at $51.85, moving +0.97% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.18%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.15%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.5%.

Heading into today, shares of the company behind Snapchat had gained 30.76% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 5.57% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.22% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from SNAP as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect SNAP to post earnings of $0.06 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 100%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $839.86 million, up 49.74% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.10 per share and revenue of $2.44 billion. These totals would mark changes of +37.5% and +42.21%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for SNAP. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. SNAP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 174, putting it in the bottom 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

