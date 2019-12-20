Snap (SNAP) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Snap (SNAP) closed at $15.55 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.58% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.49%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.28%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.43%.

Heading into today, shares of the company behind Snapchat had gained 2.52% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 3.18% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.9% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from SNAP as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect SNAP to post earnings of $0 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 100%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $560.39 million, up 43.75% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.18 per share and revenue of $1.72 billion, which would represent changes of +61.7% and +45.35%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for SNAP. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. SNAP is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 99, putting it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.