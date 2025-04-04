Snap (SNAP) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest market close, Snap (SNAP) reached $8.05, with a +0.37% movement compared to the previous day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 5.98% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 5.5%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.82%.

Coming into today, shares of the company behind Snapchat had lost 16.46% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 10.81%, while the S&P 500 lost 7.66%.

The upcoming earnings release of Snap will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on April 29, 2025. On that day, Snap is projected to report earnings of $0.04 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 33.33%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.35 billion, up 12.82% from the prior-year quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $0.37 per share and a revenue of $6.11 billion, signifying shifts of +27.59% and +13.9%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Snap. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Snap is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In the context of valuation, Snap is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 21.68. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 25.29 of its industry.

Meanwhile, SNAP's PEG ratio is currently 0.59. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Internet - Software industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.93 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 84, positioning it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

Snap Inc. (SNAP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

