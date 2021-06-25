Snap (SNAP) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Snap (SNAP) closed at $67.67, marking a +0.03% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.33%.

Coming into today, shares of the company behind Snapchat had gained 10.77% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 6.03%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.74%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from SNAP as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect SNAP to post earnings of -$0.02 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 77.78%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $838.21 million, up 84.56% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.23 per share and revenue of $3.9 billion, which would represent changes of +483.33% and +55.77%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for SNAP. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. SNAP is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, SNAP is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 299.01. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 78.37, so we one might conclude that SNAP is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 210, which puts it in the bottom 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.