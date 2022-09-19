Snap (SNAP) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Snap (SNAP) closed the most recent trading day at $11.35, moving +0.44% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.69%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.64%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.18%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company behind Snapchat had lost 2.25% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 14.62% and the S&P 500's loss of 9.94% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Snap as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.02, down 111.76% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.09 billion, up 1.98% from the year-ago period.

SNAP's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0 per share and revenue of $4.59 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -100% and +11.58%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Snap. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.02% higher within the past month. Snap is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 142, which puts it in the bottom 44% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

