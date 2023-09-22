Snap (SNAP) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Snap (SNAP) closed the most recent trading day at $8.69, moving +0.7% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.23% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.31%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.09%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company behind Snapchat had lost 7.9% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 1.69% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.43% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Snap as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Snap is projected to report earnings of -$0.04 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 150%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.11 billion, down 1.94% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0 per share and revenue of $4.5 billion, which would represent changes of -100% and -2.13%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Snap should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.4% higher. Snap is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 90, which puts it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

