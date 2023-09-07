Snap (SNAP) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Snap (SNAP) closed at $9.72, marking a +0.93% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.32%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.17%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.89%.

Coming into today, shares of the company behind Snapchat had lost 7.76% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 1.88%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.12%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Snap as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.04, down 150% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.11 billion, down 1.89% from the year-ago period.

SNAP's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.01 per share and revenue of $4.5 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -105.88% and -2.16%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Snap. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Snap is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 84, which puts it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow SNAP in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

