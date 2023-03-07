Snap (SNAP) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Snap (SNAP) closed at $11.72, marking a +0.51% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.53%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.72%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 3.27%.

Coming into today, shares of the company behind Snapchat had lost 3.4% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 1.34%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.28%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Snap as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Snap to post earnings of -$0.01 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 50%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.01 billion, down 5.42% from the prior-year quarter.

SNAP's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.18 per share and revenue of $4.71 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +5.88% and +2.38%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Snap. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.34% higher within the past month. Snap is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Investors should also note Snap's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 63.6. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 40.71.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 74, which puts it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

