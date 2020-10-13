Snap (SNAP) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Snap (SNAP) closed at $27, marking a +0.15% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.63%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.55%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.1%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company behind Snapchat had gained 11.73% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 8.45% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.91% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from SNAP as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be October 20, 2020. In that report, analysts expect SNAP to post earnings of -$0.05 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 25%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $547.24 million, up 22.65% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.19 per share and revenue of $2.18 billion. These totals would mark changes of -18.75% and +26.91%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for SNAP. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.39% lower within the past month. SNAP is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 164, which puts it in the bottom 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.