Snap (SNAP) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Snap (SNAP) closed at $11.89, marking a +0.34% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.6% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.84%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.95%.

Heading into today, shares of the company behind Snapchat had lost 17.65% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 9.68% and the S&P 500's loss of 10.82% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from SNAP as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, SNAP is projected to report earnings of $0.01 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 110%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $455.57 million, up 42.17% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.04 per share and revenue of $2.29 billion, which would represent changes of +75% and +33.77%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for SNAP. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.16% lower. SNAP is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 74, putting it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

