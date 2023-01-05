Snap (SNAP) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Snap (SNAP) closed at $9.14, marking a -1.72% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.17%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.02%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 2.45%.

Heading into today, shares of the company behind Snapchat had 0% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 8.27% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.25% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Snap as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Snap to post earnings of $0.10 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 54.55%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.3 billion, up 0.47% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Snap. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 23.43% lower. Snap is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Snap's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 32.19. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 41.93.

Meanwhile, SNAP's PEG ratio is currently 16.1. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Internet - Software stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.83 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 68, which puts it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow SNAP in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

