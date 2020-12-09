Snap (SNAP) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Snap (SNAP) closed at $49.15, marking a -1.7% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.8%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.35%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.94%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company behind Snapchat had gained 29.74% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 5.01% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.72% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from SNAP as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect SNAP to post earnings of $0.06 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 100%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $839.86 million, up 49.74% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.10 per share and revenue of $2.44 billion. These totals would mark changes of +37.5% and +42.21%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for SNAP. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. SNAP currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 180, putting it in the bottom 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow SNAP in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

