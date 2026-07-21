Snap-On (SNA) Q2 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

The upcoming report from Snap-On (SNA) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $4.90 per share, indicating an increase of 3.8% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $1.22 billion, representing an increase of 3.6% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Snap-On metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- Financial Services Revenue' to reach $102.57 million. The estimate points to a change of +0.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- Repair Systems & Information Group' of $488.12 million. The estimate indicates a change of +4.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales- Snap-on Tools Group' reaching $504.15 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2.7%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales- Commercial & Industrial Group' at $366.85 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5.5%.

The consensus estimate for 'Operating earnings / (losses)- Financial services' stands at $69.07 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $68.20 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Operating earnings / (losses)- Commercial & Industrial Group' should arrive at $56.51 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $46.90 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Operating earnings / (losses)- Snap-on Tools Group' will reach $119.05 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $116.70 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Operating earnings / (losses)- Repair Systems & Information Group' will reach $122.69 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $119.80 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Shares of Snap-On have experienced a change of +4.1% in the past month compared to the -0.6% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), SNA is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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