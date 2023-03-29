Snap Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Snap Inc (Symbol: SNAP) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $10.85, changing hands as low as $10.74 per share. Snap Inc shares are currently trading off about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SNAP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SNAP's low point in its 52 week range is $7.33 per share, with $39.80 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $10.89.

