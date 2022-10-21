Snap sets off alarm bells in ad-reliant social media sector

Adds share move, analyst comments

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Snap Inc SNAP.N shares sank nearly 30% in premarket trading on Friday, after the company's forecast of zero revenue pointed to more pain ahead for a social media sector heavily dependant on digital advertising.

YouTube-parent Alphabet Inc GOOGL.O, Facebook-parent Meta Platform Inc META.O and Pinterest Inc PINS.N fell between 2% and 7%. Twitter Inc TWTR.N slid 8%, also dragged by fears of security reviews of billionaire Elon Musk's takeover bid.

Analysts rushed to cut their price target on the stock, with Morgan Stanley taking it to a Wall Street low of $7, below the $7.74 the stock was trading at.

So far this year, digital ad companies have together lost roughly $1 trillion in value, hit by intense competition from TikTok and challenges from Apple Inc's privacy changes to its iOS platform that allows users to opt out of data tracking.

Snap reported its slowest revenue growth as a public company for the latest quarter on Thursday, and forecast for the typically busy holiday quarter.

SNAP'S WOES

"A challenged macro continues to see ad buyers prioritize their larger, core platforms, namely Google and Meta, as they monitor consumer health," Bernstein analyst Mark Shmulik said, adding that ad buyers reducing their spend particularly on smaller experimental platforms.

Analysts are also concerned about Snap's move to slash headcount by 20%.

Jefferies analysts noted that Snap has been growing headcount at over 30% for four straight quarters, but raised concerns about the company's ability to meet growth targets with a smaller employee base.

"We now believe that Snap will have difficulty remaining under control of its own destiny over the next six to nine months," MKM Partners analyst Rohit Kulkarni said.

Social media stocks slip as advertiser spending slowshttps://tmsnrt.rs/3MPHQy0

Snap warns of more trouble ahead as digital ad budgets fallhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3eQ8k5W

(Reporting by Akash Sriram and Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

