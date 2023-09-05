SNAP Schedule 2023: When September Payments Are Coming

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), formerly food stamps, helps supplement the food budget of millions of low-income Americans each year. September’s payment should be the same as previous months, but this depends on your state’s SNAP schedule.

SNAP provides food-purchasing assistance to low-income households. If you are eligible for SNAP benefits, they will be deposited monthly into your account. Payments are now made with Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) cards instead of food stamps, although some states might have a different name for the cards.

Here are the maximum and average monthly SNAP benefits by household size for 2023:

Household Size Maximum Monthly Benefit Estimated Average Monthly Benefit 1 $281 $195 2 $516 $359 3 $740 $577 4 $939 $684 5 $1,116 $818 6 $1,339 $1,011 7 $1,480 $1,048 8 $1,691 $1,150 Each additional person $211

To qualify for SNAP benefits, you must meet certain asset and income levels determined by the federal government. Generally, the gross income limit is 130% of the poverty level (by household size), while the net income level is right at the poverty line. Asset limits range from $2,750 to $4,250 or less. You may be required to meet work requirements if you don’t have any dependents.

You can apply for SNAP through your state’s local SNAP office or on its website. You can also visit SNAP’s Application and Local Office Locators page to learn how to apply in your state. To get SNAP benefits, you must apply in the state in which you currently reside.

To find out when you’ll receive your September 2023 payment, the USDA provides information on monthly payment schedules for all states and territories. In most cases, payments are staggered throughout the month based on different coding options, such as your SNAP case number, Social Security number or even your last name. For the most part, the payment schedule remains the same every month.

According to the USDA Food and Nutrition Service, the amount of benefits you can get is based on the Thrifty Food Plan, which is an estimate of how much it costs to buy food to prepare a nutritious meal at a low cost. This typically changes every year on Oct. 1 to keep up with food price inflation. The USDA FNS has already released its SNAP maximum monthly allotments for Oct. 1, 2023, through September 30, 2024, which will be higher to support the current basic living standard.

Here’s the September 2023 SNAP payout schedule for all 50 states and the District of Columbia, Guam and the U.S. Virgin Islands:

Alabama (September 4th-23rd)

Alaska (September 1st)

Arizona (September 1st-13th)

Arkansas (September 4th-13th)

California (September 1st-10th)

Colorado (September 1st-10th)

Connecticut (September 1st-3rd)

Delaware (September 2nd-23rd)

The District of Columbia (September 1st-10th)

Florida (September 1st-28th)

Georgia (September 5th-23rd)

Guam (September 1st-10th)

Hawaii (September 3rd-5th)

Idaho (September 1st-10th)

Illinois (September 1st-10th and older cases September 1st-20th)

Indiana (September 5th-23rd)

Iowa (September 1st-10th)

Kansas (September 1st-10th)

Kentucky (September 1st-19th)

Louisiana (September st-23rd)

Maine (September 10th-14th)

Maryland (September 4th-23rd)

Massachusetts (September 1st-14th)

Michigan (September 3rd-21st)

Minnesota (September 4th-13th)

Mississippi (September 4th-21st)

Missouri (September 1st-22nd)

Montana (September 2nd-6th)

Nebraska (September 1st-5th)

Nevada (September 1st-10th)

New Hampshire (September 5th)

New Jersey (September 1st-5th)

New Mexico (September 1st-20th)

New York (September 1st-9th)

North Carolina (September 3rd-21st)

North Dakota (September 1st)

Ohio (September 2nd-20th)

Oklahoma (September 1st-10th)

Oregon (September 1st-9th)

Pennsylvania (September 3rd-14th)

Rhode Island (September 1st)

South Carolina (September 1st-10th)

South Dakota (September 10th)

Tennessee (September 1st-20th)

Texas (September 1st-28th)

Utah (September 5th, 11th and 15th)

Vermont (September 1st)

Virgin Islands (September 1st)

Virginia (September 1st-7th)

Washington (September 1st-20th)

West Virginia (September 1st-9th)

Wisconsin (September 1st-15th)

Wyoming (September 1st-4th)

