US Markets
SNAP

Snap says economy deteriorated fast, slashes forecast, stock plummets

Contributor
Sheila Dang Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Snap Inc said the economy had worsened faster than expected in the last month and the social media company slashed its quarterly forecast, triggering an after-hours sell-off.

By Sheila Dang

May 23 (Reuters) - Snap Inc SNAP.Nsaid the economy had worsened faster than expected in the last month and the social media company slashed its quarterly forecast, triggering an after-hours sell-off.

Since late April, "the macroeconomic environment has deteriorated further and faster than anticipated. As a result, we believe it is likely that we will report revenue and adjusted EBITDA below the low end of our Q2 2022 guidance range," the company said in a U.S. securities filing.

Shares of Snap fell 31%, Alphabet dropped 3.6% and Amazon dropped 2.2%. Nasdaq futures also fell, with traders blaming Snap.

U.S. stocks had ended higher on Monday, led by gains from banks and tech, but the rise follows Wall Street's longest streak of weekly declines since the dotcom bust more than 20 years ago and many investors remain on edge.

Snap Chief Executive Evan Spiegel told employees in a memo seen by Reuters that the company will slow hiring for this year and laid out a broad slate of problems.

"Like many companies, we continue to face rising inflation and interest rates, supply chain shortages and labor disruptions, platform policy changes, the impact of the war in Ukraine, and more," he wrote.

Last month, Snap forecast second-quarter revenue growth of 20% to 25% over the previous year.

The news follows statements by companies including Uber Technologies Inc and Facebook-owner Meta Platforms Inc earlier this month that they would rein in costs and hiring.

In the memo, Spiegel said Snap would evaluate the rest of this year's budget and "leaders have been asked to review spending to find additional cost savings."

Some planned hiring will be pushed into next year, though the company still expects to hire more than 500 people by the end of this year, he said.

(Reporting by Sheila Dang in Dallas; Editing by Richard Chang, Peter Henderson and Kim Coghill)

((Sheila.Dang@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646-983-0894))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SNAP

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular