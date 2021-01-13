Snap Rising While Facebook Falls, But FB Is Still The Better Investment

One of the most fundamental debates in investing is momentum versus value. There are those that say things like “don’t stand in front of a runaway freight train” to justify jumping on a bandwagon and buying high to sell higher, and those who will tell you that “everything returns to the mean” to justify buying into weakness on the basis that you should always try to buy low and sell high. Like most arguments about dogma, though, the truth is that neither extreme is right all the time. Each situation mist be analyzed separately, as each company’s circumstances are different.

That is very clear now if you look at two stocks in an industry that is very much in the news: social media.

Snap (SNAP), after years in the doldrums, is the golden child right now. The stock has gained close to 150% since the beginning of September and closed yesterday at yet another record high.

Contrast that to Facebook (FB), the granddaddy of social media stocks, which has fallen 15% in the same time period:

We live in a time when a stock’s “story” -- the narrative that surrounds it -- is all too often more important than the company’s actual performance, and that is definitely the case here. The buzz around SNAP is all positive. After a few years of losing out to Facebook’s Instagram platform and the stock reflecting that, the belief is now out there that they can turn themselves around and go back to growth and monetize users better.

SNAP launched in February of 2017. It hit a high on that first trading day of 29.44, a level not seen again until three months ago. It is now grading at close to double that. But, really, what has changed?

They are reporting user growth again after a bit of a dip, but that has been the case for a couple of years. Similarly, they eked out a tiny profit of a penny per share last quarter, but, once again, that is nothing new. They also made a tiny profit in Q1 of 2020 before slipping back to losses, even as everyone increased their online presence.

Clearly, it is the narrative, not the reality, that has changed, something we have seen before with SNAP such as in early 2018 and the spring of 2019. After each of those optimistic rallies, however, the stock quickly fell back to Earth. I suppose it could be that this time is different, but as someone who fell for the hype in the past and got burnt, I am a little wary of that reasoning. Anyone who follows that “logic” frequently probably has no money left to invest in the story this time.

The narrative, rather than the reality, is also why Facebook has been suffering. They have pulled off a quite remarkable trick, managing to unite Left and Right on Capitol Hill, but that isn’t a good thing. Democrats and Republicans alike hate them, although for different reasons.

Democrats claim they have monopolistic powers, but I think SNAP, TWTR, and a few others might have something to say about that. What they really dislike, it seems is that so many extremist groups communicate and spread their message through the platform, but FB is now more prepared to exercise an editorial role in that regard.

Predictably enough, as they have tried to do something about that, including joining Twitter in suspending the account of Donald Trump, the Right now hates them too. Not that the West Coast “liberal elites” who run the company have ever really had any friends among Trump Republicans, but the hatred is now much broader.

FB in an impossible position, and that is certainly what the stock’s movements in the last three months are reflecting. That said, alienating the Right as they lose power might not be too much of a disaster, and I for one don’t want to bet against a company that has consistently fought off controversy and challengers, and has still thrived for years.

Above all, though, the reason I prefer Facebook to Snap at these levels comes down to money. Facebook has a lot of it (over $55 billion cash on hand and free cash flow of over $10 billion a year) and Snap does not. That gives Facebook the ability to innovate and adapt, and to ride out the kind of turbulence that we are seeing now.

There's also the fact that Snap is still small relative to Facebook in every way, but particularly in terms of revenue and profit. Facebook’s revenues are around forty times those of Snap, but the market cap is only ten times that of its rival. I know that reflects the perceived outlook, but that is my point. SNAP is rising on hopes and maybes, while FB is falling on what ifs and maybes.

At some point, reality will win out, it always does, so I would much rather own FB here than SNAP.

