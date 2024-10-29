Snap reports Q3 adjusted EPS 8c, consensus 5c

Reports Q3 revenue $1.37B, consensus $1.36B. “I’m proud of the team’s progress this quarter, delivering strong community growth and deepening engagement while driving improved financial performance,” said Evan Spiegel, CEO. “Our investments in AI and AR are powering new creative experiences for our community and driving innovation across our advertising platform, underpinning our long-term growth opportunity.”

