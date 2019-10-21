Snap Reports Earnings Tomorrow. Here's What to Expect.

After a bullish run, a recent selloff in its shares has led some analysts to say that now is a buying opportunity. Wall Street expects the company to report 435 million in revenue and adjusted loss per share of 19 cents.

Snap reports earnings on Tuesday after the market closes and a recent selloff in its shares has led some analysts to say that, after a bullish run, now is a buying opportunity.

Snap stock (ticker: SNAP) more than tripled from the start of the year through late September, but over the past three weeks it has been on a slide. It is now up just over 150% year-to-date to about $13.85 a share.

Here is what Wall Street expects from Snap, along with some recent history and analyst commentary.

• Wall Street expects the company to report 435 million in revenue and adjusted loss per share of 19 cents.

• LightShed Partner’s Richard Greenfield initiated coverage on Snap with a Buy rating and a $20 price target. He argued that while Alphabet’s (GOOG) Google and Facebook (FB) dominate the mobile-phone ad business, “there is plenty of room for other ‘winners’ as mobile time spent continues to scale,” and Snap can be one of those winners. “The stock has pulled back meaningfully in recent weeks on renewed competition fears (Instagram new product launch) and user trend concerns,” he wrote, “both of which we believe are unfounded.”

• Stifel’s John Egbert wrote in a Sunday note to clients that he expects Snap’s daily active-user number to be in line with analysts’ expectations of between 3 million and 4 million net new users from last quarter. He also thinks the company’s ad business will provide a lift to revenue growth and has a Buy rating with a $19 price target on the stock.

• Snap’s third quarter will be “stronger than expectations, reflecting sustained growth momentum and a clearer path to [adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization] profitability,” SunTrust Robinson Humphrey analyst Youssef Squali said in a note to clients Monday. He expects the company to be profitable by the fourth quarter but thinks the stock is fairly valued and has a Hold rating on the shares.

• On Friday, Bank of America Merrill Lynch’s Justin Post boosted his rating on Snap to Buy from Neutral. He argued that the recent selloff was a buying opportunity and raised his price target to $18 a share. Robust outside-the-U.S. downloads, increased engagement with the company’s Discover videos and a normal user growth will help the company hit his estimate of 4 million net user adds, which is in-line with consensus.

• On Friday, MKM Partners analyst Rohit Kulkarni initiated coverage on Snap with a cautious note, a Neutral rating and a $16 price target. “We believe competitive headwinds from TikTok and Instagram are rising,” he wrote. “Snap is trading at a premium valuation multiple to its peers and expected growth, implying high investor expectations over the near term.”

Snap has a call scheduled for 5 p.m. Eastern time on Tuesday. Its stock was up 5.4% to $14.26 Monday morning. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up less than 0.1%.

