SNAP Recipients Can Now Get Half Off Walmart+ Membership — How Does It Compare to Amazon Prime Discounts?

Walmart announced the launch of a new Walmart+ membership program to help SNAP participants or customers receiving government assistance afford a membership.

Walmart+ Assist is a new program that allows eligible new and existing members to save 50% off a monthly or annual Walmart+ membership plan. Members can enjoy free shipping and grocery delivery, nationwide gas discounts and video streaming with Paramount+.

According to the company, Walmart+ Assist members can save over $800 per year using free delivery from stores, save over $500 annually with free shipping, save over $75 per year on gas at 14,000 locations and save $70 each year with a Paramount+ subscription.

This isn’t the first time Walmart has taken the necessary steps to support customers who use government assistance. “In 2019, Walmart was one of the first retailers to begin taking part in the USDA’s SNAP Online Purchase pilot,” Venessa Yates, SVP and general manager for Walmart+, wrote in a company statement.

“The multi-year rollout allows customers to pay with their SNAP benefits online, giving them access to conveniences like pickup and delivery. With the recent addition of Alaska into the program, Walmart is now the first retailer to accept SNAP benefits online in all 50 states,” Yates adds.

At just $6.47 per month or $49 per year, a Walmart+ Assist membership is similar to Amazon Prime prices.

Qualifying government assistance recipients, including SNAP and Medicaid, can access all of Prime for $6.99 per month. Prime members have access to Prime Video, Prime Music, Prime Reading and Prime Gaming, as well as fast, free delivery and unlimited photo storage. SNAP recipients can also get exclusive savings on orders from Whole Foods Market and Amazon Fresh.

Both memberships have their perks, but the best option comes down to which retailer you shop with more often. If you’re still unsure, Walmart and Amazon offer a 30-day trial.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: SNAP Recipients Can Now Get Half Off Walmart+ Membership — How Does It Compare to Amazon Prime Discounts?

