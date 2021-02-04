Markets
Snap Q4 Results Beat Street View

(RTTNews) - Snap Inc. (SNAP) Thursday reported fourth-quarter net loss of $113.1 million or $0.08 per share, narrower than last year's loss of $240.7 million or $0.17 per share last year.

Adjusted earnings for the quarter were $0.09 per share, up from $0.03 per share last year.

Revenues grew 62% to $911.3 million from $560.9 million last year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $0.07 per share on revenues of $857.39 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

DAUs were 265 million in Q4 2020, an increase of 47 million, or 22%, year-over-year. DAUs increased sequentially and year-over-year in each of North America, Europe, and Rest of World.

Looking forward to the first quarter, revenues is estimated to be between $720 million and $740 million. Analysts currently estimate revenues of $704.57 million.

SNAP closed Thursday's trading at $58.31, down $0.95 or 1.60%, on the Nasdaq. The stock further slipped $3.84 or 6.59% in the after-hours trade.

