SNAP Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, User Growth Aids Top Line

Snap SNAP reported earnings of 22 cents per share for fourth-quarter 2021, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 144.44% and jumped at the same rate on a year-over-year basis



Revenues surged 42% from the year-ago quarter’s level to $1.3 billion, beating the consensus mark by 8.52%.



Daily active users (DAU) at the end of the reported quarter were 319 million, marking an increase of 20% year over year. Snap added 54 million DAU on a year-over-year basis.



Geographically, revenues from North America (71.8% of revenues) soared 41.4% year over year to $932.1 million. Revenues from Europe (16.1%) jumped 41.9% to $208.9 million. Rest of the World (ROW) revenues were $156.9 million, up 41.9% year over year.



The average revenue per user (ARPU) increased 18% year over year to $4.06. On a year-over-year basis, both North America and Europe ARPUs increased 33%, respectively, while ROW improved 1%.



Snap’s fourth-quarter 2021 top-line growth benefited from an increasing ARPU and user base expansion.

User Engagement Improves in Fourth Quarter

North America DAU was 97 million, up 6% year over year. Europe DAU was 82 million, up 11% year over year. ROW DAU was 140 million at the end of the reported quarter, up 41% year over year.



Snap is benefiting from improved user engagement. During the reported quarter, each of the 25 different Discover partners reached above 50 million unique Snapchatters, globally.



In fourth-quarter 2021, Snap added more than 160 international Discover channels and onboarded new partners, including Seven, One Entertainment Group in Germany and Canal+ in France.



Additionally, new Snap Originals “The Me and You Show” reached more than 50 million viewers in fourth-quarter 2021.



Snap launched its first two Snap Map Layers, Memories and Explore, which allow users to view their saved Snaps by location and explore the new ones around the world. These have been used more than 100 million times since the launch.

Operating Details

In the quarter under review, cost of revenues on a non-GAAP basis increased 16.5% year over year to $449.2 million.



Adjusted gross margin was 66% in the reported quarter compared with 59% in the year-ago quarter.



Operating expenses were $530 million, up 44% year over year.



Sales and marketing expenses increased 52.4% year over year to $189 million, while general and administrative expenses rose35.6% year over year to $141 million. Research and development expenses rose 41.1% year over year to $199 million



Adjusted EBITDA improved 97% from the year ago quarter’s level to $327 million.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of Dec 31, 2021, cash and cash equivalents, and marketable securities were $3.68 billion compared with $3.47 billion as of Sep 30, 2021.



Operating cash flow was $186 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared with cash outflow of $53 million in the year-ago quarter.



Free cash flow was $161 million in fourth-quarter 2021 compared with free cash outflow of $69 million in the year-ago quarter.

Guidance

For the first quarter of 2022, revenues are expected between $1,030 million and $1,080 million. Adjusted EBITDA is estimated to be approximately breakeven.

