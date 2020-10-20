Markets
SNAP

Snap Q3 Results Trump Wall Street View; Shares Up 20%

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of Snap Inc. (SNAP) gained over 20% in after-hours trading on Tuesday after the company's third-quarter earnings and revenues trumped Wall Street estimates.

Net loss for the quarter were $199.85 million or $0.14 per share, narrower than last year's loss of $227.38 million or $0.16 per share.

Adjusted earnings for the quarter were $0.01 per share, compared to adjusted loss of $0.04 per share last year.

Third-quarter revenues rose to $678.67 million from $446.20 million last year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected a loss of $0.05 per share on revenues of $549.99 million. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Looking forward, the company said it is not providing any guidance for the fouth quarter due to "the uncertainties related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the rapidly shifting macro conditions."

SNAP closed Tuesday's trading at $28.45, down $0.21 or 0.73%, on the Nasdaq. The stock, however, gained $5.85 or 20.56%, in the after-hours trading.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SNAP

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular