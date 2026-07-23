Snap-on Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Organic Sales Rise 3%

Snap-on Inc. SNA reported solid second-quarter 2026 results, wherein the top and bottom lines surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate and grew year over year. Results benefited from broad-based Commercial & Industrial Group growth and continued gains in the Tools Group.



Snap-on’s earnings of $4.96 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.90. The figure increased from adjusted earnings of $4.72 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Snap-On Incorporated Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Snap-On Incorporated price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Snap-On Incorporated Quote

SNA’s Quarterly Performance: Key Metrics & Insights

Net sales totaled $1.24 billion, up 4.7% from the prior year, and topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.22 billion. Sales benefited from a 3% increase in organic sales ($35.5 million), $11.5 million of acquisition-related sales and an $8.7 million favorable impact from foreign currency fluctuations.



The gross profit of $635.2 million rose 6.7% year over year and the gross margin expanded 90 basis points (bps) to 51.4%. Our model expected a gross margin of 49.6%, down 90 bps from the year-ago quarter.



Snap-on’s operating earnings before financial services totaled $268.9 million, up 3.8% year over year. As a percentage of sales, operating earnings before financial services decreased 20 bps to 21.8% in the second quarter.



Consolidated operating earnings (including financial services) were $336.4 million, up 2.8% year over year. As a percentage of revenues, operating earnings fell 30 bps year over year to 25.2%.

Snap-on’s Q2 Segmental Analysis

Sales in the Commercial & Industrial Group rose 13.8% from the year-ago quarter to $395.8 million, driven by a $2.5 million gain in favorable foreign currency translation, a $38.7 million or 11%, organic sales rise and $6.8 million in acquisition-related sales. The organic rise is mainly owing to increased sales across each of the segment’s operations. For the second quarter, we expected sales of $360 million for the segment.



The Tools Group segment’s sales increased 3.6% year over year to $508.8 million. We estimated sales of $505.7 million for the segment. The increase resulted from an organic sales rise of 3%, owing to an improvement in sales both in the United States and the segment’s international operations. Also, a $2.9 million benefit from foreign currency translation aided revenues. Management continues to focus on strengthening the franchise van channel. The company believes investments in product innovation, brand strength and franchisee support can sustain the segment’s long-term growth trajectory.



The Repair Systems & Information Group segment sales were $480.3 million in the quarter compared with $468.6 million in 2025. Organic sales edged up 0.7%, with acquisitions adding $4.7 million and favorable foreign currency translation contributing $3.8 million. We expected sales of $482.7 million for the segment.



The Financial Services business’ revenues dipped 2% year over year to $99.7 million. Our estimate for sales from this segment was $102.3 million.

SNA's Financial Snapshot

Snap-on ended the second quarter of 2026 with cash and cash equivalents of $1.64 billion, with shareholders’ equity (before non-controlling interest) of $6.1 billion.



Snap-on generated $271.5 million in operating cash flow during the quarter, up from $237.2 million a year earlier. Capital expenditures totaled $23.1 million, while acquisitions used $154 million.

What’s Ahead for Snap-on?

Snap-on expects its markets and operations to remain resilient despite ongoing economic uncertainty. The company plans to advance its growth initiatives by leveraging its established strengths in automotive repair, expanding its professional customer base across adjacent markets and new geographies, and increasing its presence in critical industries. For 2026, Snap-on continues to project capital expenditures of approximately $100 million, including $44.3 million spent during the first six months, and expects a full-year effective income tax rate of about 22%.



This Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company’s shares have gained 8.4% in the past three months compared with the industry's 5.5% growth.



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Key Picks

Duluth Holdings Inc. DLTH sells casual wear, workwear, outdoor apparel, and accessories for men and women in the United States. It offers shirts, pants, shorts, underwear, outerwear, footwear, accessories and hard goods. At present, DLTH sports a Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current fiscal-year sales implies a decline of 2.8%, and the same for earnings implies growth of 39.5% from the year-ago reported figures. DLTH delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 107.5%, on average.



Carter’s, Inc. CRI designs, sources and markets branded children's wear in the United States and internationally. At present, CRI has a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy).



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current fiscal-year sales implies growth of 4.9%, and the same for earnings implies a decline of 10.9% from the year-ago figures. CRI delivered a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of 100.8%, on average.



Vince Holding Corp. VNCE provides luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through Vince Wholesale and Vince Direct-to-Consumer segments. At present, VNCE carries a Zacks Rank of 2.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current fiscal-year sales and earnings implies growth of 7.2% and 34.1%, respectively, from the year-ago reported figures. VNCE has delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 635.7%, on average.

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Snap-On Incorporated (SNA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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