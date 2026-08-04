Snap Q2 Earnings Call Highlights Ad Gains and Cash Discipline

Snap Inc. SNAP used its second-quarter 2026earnings callto elevate free cash flow per share as the primary financial objective, linking operating leverage, capital allocation and dilution management.

Chief executive officer Evan Spiegel and chief financial officer Doug Hott framed stronger advertising execution and rapid subscription growth as the foundation for that goal, while keeping Specs investment inside a disciplined spending framework.

SNAP Makes Cash Flow the Operating Test

Hott said Snap intends to grow revenues faster than costs, then direct cash toward high-return investments, balance-sheet strength and share repurchases.

Second-quarter revenues rose 19% to $1.60 billion, while adjusted costs increased 4%. Gross margin reached 58% and free cash flow was $121 million.

Earnings were 6 cents per share compared with the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 7 cents. Revenues, however, exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.53 billion.

Snap Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Snap Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Snap Inc. Quote

Snap Guides for Continued Leverage

Hott guided third-quarter revenues to $1.70-$1.74 billion and adjusted EBITDA to $300-$350 million.

Full-year infrastructure cost guidance increased to $1.65-$1.70 billion from $1.60-$1.65 billion, indicating additional AI and machine-learning capacity to support revenue growth.

Snap maintained its approximately $2.75 billion adjusted operating expense outlook and approximately $1.05 billion stock-based compensation forecast. Restructuring savings should become more visible in the third quarter and beyond.

SNAP Tests the Durability of Ad Gains

Spiegel said advertising revenues grew 9% to $1.28 billion as lower-funnel tools improved outcomes. Platform conversions increased 56%, while app purchase volume rose 128%.

A JPMorgan analyst questioned whether the acceleration was durable. Spiegel pointed to broader gains across automation, measurement, attribution, advertiser spending and newer formats.

A LightShed Partners analyst pressed management on the World Cup benefit. Hott said it aided the quarter, but third-quarter guidance also reflects normalization of that spending and a tougher year-over-year comparison.

Snap Builds a Second Revenue Engine

Spiegel highlighted 85% growth in other revenues to $316 million, led by Snapchat+, Memory Storage and Lens+.

Less than 3% of monthly active users are paying subscribers. Spiegel sees additional room through premium features, AI creative tools and new subscription products.

Asked by a Wolfe Research analyst about penetration, Spiegel described the business as early and cited a 7-12% long-term range observed among other app-based subscription products.

SNAP Keeps Specs Within Financial Guardrails

Spiegel positioned Specs as Snap’s largest long-term opportunity, with a consumer launch event scheduled for Sept. 16 and availability planned later this fall.

The $2,195 product remains a high-consideration purchase. In Q&A, Spiegel emphasized hands-on experience, product quality and ecosystem development rather than near-term volume.

Hott said Specs spending is included in the existing expense outlook and will be paced against product, ecosystem and economic milestones. Spiegel expects mass-market adoption toward the end of the decade as weight and cost decline.

Snap Watches Engagement and Regulation

Spiegel said monthly active users reached 971 million and daily active users reached 493 million. U.S. Spotlight posters increased more than 115%, while daily active Spotlight users rose more than 20%.

North American daily active users stabilized sequentially at 92 million, though the reported total remained down 7% year over year. Spiegel said Snap is focused on activation, retention and deeper engagement.

Hott also flagged age assurance, privacy, online safety and youth-related litigation as risks that could affect product design, costs, user growth and engagement.

SNAP Leaves the Call Focused on Execution

The call’s tone centered on converting improved monetization into durable cash generation without relaxing cost discipline.

Snap’s operating agenda combines ad-platform investment, subscription expansion, dilution control and measured Specs funding, with regulatory exposure remaining a stated constraint.

Snap’s Zacks Signals Remain Split

SNAP currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), reflecting unfavorable earnings estimate revision trends. Its Growth Score of A, Momentum Score of B and VGM Score of A are favorable, while the Value Score of D is weaker.

Style Scores complement rather than override the Zacks Rank, which remains the first screen in the Zacks framework. The rank can change as analysts revise estimates following the just-reported results.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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