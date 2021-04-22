Markets
SNAP

Snap Q1 Results Beat Street View On User Growth, Shares Up 5%

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of Snap Inc. (SNAP) gained nearly 5% in extended trading session on Thursday after the company's first-quarter earnings and revenues trumped Wall Street analysts' estimates, driven by strong user growth.

First-quarter net loss was $286.9 million or $0.19 per share, narrower than last year's loss of $305.9 million or $0.21 per share last year.

Adjusted earnings for the quarter were $0.00 per share, compared to a loss of $0.08 per share last year.

Revenues grew 66% to $769.6 million from $462.5 million last year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected loss of $0.05 per share on revenues of $743.01 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

DAUs were 280 million in first quarter of 2021, an increase of 51 million, or 22%, year-over-year. DAUs increased sequentially and year-over-year in each of North America, Europe, and Rest of World.

Looking forward to the second quarter, revenues is estimated to be between $820 million and $840 million. Analysts currently estimate revenues of $826.11 million.

SNAP closed Thursday's trading at $57.05, down $1.25 or 2.14%, on the Nasdaq. The stock, however, gained $2.75 or 4.82%, in the after-hours trade.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SNAP

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular