SNAP Q1 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y

Snap SNAP reported first-quarter 2024 earnings of 3 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 160% and increased 200% year over year.



Revenues increased 20.9% year over year to $1.19 billion and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.79%.



Daily active users (DAU) at the end of the reported quarter were 422 million, up 10.2% year over year. Snap added 39 million DAU on a year-over-year basis.



Geographically, revenues from North America (62.2% of revenues) increased 16.1% year over year to $743.13 million. Revenues from Europe (16.4% of revenues) increased 24.1% to $195.8 million. Revenues from Rest of the World (ROW) were $255.8 million, up 34% year over year.



The average revenue per user (ARPU) increased 13% year over year to $1.13. On a year-over-year basis, the ARPU of North America, Europe and ROW climbed 16.8%, 20% and 13%, respectively.

Improvement of User Engagement in the Third Quarter

North America’s DAU was 100 million, flat year over year. Europe’s DAU was 96 million, up 3.2% year over year. ROW’s DAU was 226 million at the end of the reported quarter, which jumped 18.9% year over year.



In the first quarter, Snap partnered with Traackr, Lumen Research, OMD, Amplified Intelligence and Fospha to empower advertisers with more campaign tools and insights.



The Snapchat+ subscription service reached more than nine million paying subscribers in the first quarter. The company made considerable progress in diversifying revenues with Snapchat+, ARES and sponsored AR advertising.



More creators posted content on Snapchat, with total Public Stories posted by Snap Stars growing more than 55% year over year in first-quarter 2024 in the United States.

Operating Details

In the quarter under review, the cost of revenues on a non-GAAP basis increased 30.6% year over year to $574.7 million.



Adjusted operating expenses were $953.3 million, up 4.3% year over year.



Sales and marketing expenses increased 2.8% year over year to $276 million, and general and administrative expenses jumped 19.5% year over year to $227.5 million. Research and development expenses contracted 1.2% year over year to $449.8 million.



Adjusted EBITDA was $45.7 million, up from $1 million reported in the year-ago quarter.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of Mar 31, 2024, cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities were $2.9 billion compared with $3.5 billion as of Dec 31, 2023.



Operating cash flow was $88 million in the first quarter of 2024 compared with $151 million reported in the year-ago quarter.



Free cash flow was $38 million compared with $103 million reported in the year-ago quarter.



The company repurchased 21 million shares at a cost of $235 million in the first quarter, reflecting an average share repurchase price of $11.19.

Guidance

For second-quarter 2024, Snap expects total revenues between $1.225 billion and $1.255 billion. Adjusted EBITDA is expected between $15 million and $45 million.



DAU is projected to be 431 million in the second quarter.

