Snap-On price target raised to $385 from $336 at Tigress Financial

Tigress Financial analyst Ivan Feinseth raised the firm’s price target on Snap-On (SNA) to $385 from $336 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. Snap-On’s Tool Group is beginning to recover, driven by strength in international sales and opportunities in aviation and power generation. This will create “huge demand for its industry-leading line of torque wrenches,” argues the analyst, who notes that the firm’s revised price target combined with dividends represents a potential total return of over 20% from current levels.

