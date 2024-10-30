News & Insights

Snap price target raised to $13 from $12 at Canaccord

October 30, 2024 — 07:21 am EDT

Canaccord analyst Maria Ripps raised the firm’s price target on Snap (SNAP) to $13 from $12 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares. The firm said Q3 results were generally solid, with total revenue coming in 1% ahead of consensus while profitability was well above expectations amidst continued operating expense discipline.

