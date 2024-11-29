News & Insights

Snap price target raised to $13 from $11 at Citi

November 29, 2024 — 06:15 am EST

Citi raised the firm’s price target on Snap (SNAP) to $13 from $11 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. The firm says that with watch time growing globally, advertisers doubling in Q3, and margins expanding, it is encouraged with Snap’s Q3 results. However, the company’s brand advertising remains challenged and its Simple Snapchat redesign roll-out through 2025 could impact engagement and monetization overall, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

