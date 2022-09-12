SNAP Powers AR Experiences for Vogue World Fashion Event

Snap Inc. SNAP has teamed up with iconic fashion publisher, Vogue on several custom-built augmented reality experiences related to the Vogue World event being held on Sep 12. Vogue is celebrating its 130th year during New York Fashion Week.



Three lenses have been created for Vogue by Snap. The Skywalk lens—which incorporates Snap AR technology, including sky segmentation and surface tracking—will transform the show’s setting through AR, synchronized with the timing of the overall production.



Attendees using the lens will see blossoming flowers emerging from the ground as models walk down the runway, and those flowers will float into the sky as a glowing moon appears.



Snapchatters will be able to walk the Vogue runway from home through lenses available on Vogue’s Snapchat profile, which will bring daylight shimmers and moonlit reflections to users’ faces and let them put on their own fashion show and showcase their personal style. Those lenses were crafted by Arcadia, Snap’s in-house branded AR creative studio.



The Vogue Runway application will soon bring several looks from the Vogue World runway to life for users via a Snap-powered AR try-on experience. People can take a full-body photo and the Snap technology will show them what the garments would look like on them.



This collaboration follows the launch of an AR exhibition held earlier this year, curated by Edward Enninful OBE, in partnership with Vogue, called Vogue x Snapchat: Redefining the Body. The exhibition illustrated how physical fashion designs can be enhanced and transformed through innovative digital experiences and custom Snapchat Lenses.

Snap has been promoting its research surrounding AR commerce on the Snapchat platform. An Accenture report found that the global social commerce market could reach $1.2 trillion by 2025.



AR try-on has become increasingly popular in fashion and beauty. Big names including Gucci, Burberry, Farfetch and Prada have tested shoppable AR try-on, and Snap has worked to position itself as a go-to partner for the industry’s AR endeavors.



In second-quarter 2022, the company introduced the Snap 3D Asset Manager, a web content management platform for businesses to manage their 3D product catalog, facilitating the AR Lens creation process.



Snap introduced Ghost Phone, a thrilling AR game built using Lens Studio and web-first game engine, Playcanvas. The game uses surface recognition and world-scan technology to seamlessly weave AR ghosts into the players’ real-world environment, prompting Snapchatters to collect phantom energy.



Moreover, the company released new AR lenses at Electric Daisy Carnival, Las Vegas, as part of Snap’s Live Nation Entertainment LYV partnership. Snapchat entered into a multi-year partnership with Live Nation to use AR experiences, which have been created with artists. The companies plan to collaborate with artists at various music festivals throughout the partnership.



Snap will begin offering a variety of free services for AR developers, including data storage, to help developers in creating more complex AR experiences.



While Snapchat tries to attract brands to its platform with its AR tools, this Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) company is expected to face stiff competition from retailers like Amazon AMZN and Pinterest PINS, which have begun releasing their virtual product testing features.



Snap’s shares have fallen 73.1% in the year-to-date period compared with the Zacks Internet-Software industry’s decline of 47.1% and the Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s decrease of 27.1% in the said time frame.



In June, Amazon released an AR tool to allow shoppers to try on their shoes virtually. Last year, AMZN had released its Room Decorator tool, an augmented reality feature that lets consumers virtually style their homes with furniture.



Similarly, Pinterest launched its tool, Try-On for Home Decor in February, enabling furniture shoppers to visualize furniture in their homes using AR technology.



