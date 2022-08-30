Snap plans to cut staff by 20% - the Verge

Aug 30 (Reuters) - Snapchat parent Snap Inc SNAP.N is planning to lay off about 20% of its more than 6,400 employees starting Wednesday, the Verge reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter. (https://bit.ly/3CDfrIu)

The company did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Eva.Mathews@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.