Snap plans to cut staff by 20% - the Verge

Eva Mathews Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Snapchat parent Snap Inc is planning to lay off about 20% of its more than 6,400 employees starting Wednesday, the Verge reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter. (https://bit.ly/3CDfrIu)

The company did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Eva.Mathews@thomsonreuters.com;))

