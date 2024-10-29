Snap partners with Zefr

Zefr announced the launch of its new Brand Safety and Suitability Measurement solution for Snap (SNAP)chat. This new offering, developed in partnership with Snap, provides advertisers with increased transparency and control over their campaigns by leveraging Zefr’s patented AI and machine learning technology. This marks the latest expansion of Zefr’s industry-leading measurement capabilities, now extending to one of the most dynamic and popular social platforms.
