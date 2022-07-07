Snap One Holdings Corp. (SNPO) Moves 10.3% Higher: Will This Strength Last?

Snap One Holdings Corp. SNPO shares rallied 10.3% in the last trading session to close at $10.31. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 27.2% loss over the past four weeks.

Snap One Holdings is benefiting from the surging global demand for smart living solutions. The company provides home technology solutions to professional integrators who sell and install home technology, smart living offerings, such as smart lighting, audio systems, home entertainment and security. Snap One Holdings prospect looks bright as continuous decline in Internet of Things products will increase the demand for smart living solutions over time.

This company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.21 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -8.7%. Revenues are expected to be $293.92 million, up 16% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Snap One Holdings Corp., the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on SNPO going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

Snap One Holdings Corp. belongs to the Zacks Electronics - Miscellaneous Components industry. Another stock from the same industry, Meta Materials Inc. MMAT, closed the last trading session 0.9% lower at $1.06. Over the past month, MMAT has returned -37.8%.

Meta Materials Inc.'s consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed +12.5% over the past month to -$0.05. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of -66.7%. Meta Materials Inc. currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

