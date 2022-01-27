Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO) insiders sold US$1.0m worth of stock suggesting impending weakness.

A number of Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO) insiders sold their shares in the last year, which may have raised concerns among investors. When evaluating insider transactions, knowing whether insiders are buying versus if they selling is usually more beneficial, as the latter can be open to many interpretations. However, shareholders should take a deeper look if several insiders are selling stock over a specific time period.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Snap One Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the CEO & Director, John Heyman, sold US$469k worth of shares at a price of US$16.88 per share. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$17.86, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. It is worth noting that this sale was only 1.8% of John Heyman's holding.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 23.50k shares for US$423k. But they sold 61.69k shares for US$1.0m. All up, insiders sold more shares in Snap One Holdings than they bought, over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:SNPO Insider Trading Volume January 27th 2022

Insider Ownership of Snap One Holdings

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It appears that Snap One Holdings insiders own 3.4% of the company, worth about US$46m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Snap One Holdings Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Snap One Holdings shares in the last quarter. Still, the insider transactions at Snap One Holdings in the last 12 months are not very heartening. But it's good to see that insiders own shares in the company. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Snap One Holdings. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Snap One Holdings you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

