Snap-on (SNA) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

Snap-on Inc. SNA is scheduled to report first-quarter 2020 results on Apr 21. In the last reported quarter, the global provider of professional tools, equipment and related solutions delivered a positive earnings surprise of 0.3%. The company has delivered positive earnings surprise of 1.2%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



The consensus mark for the company’s first-quarter earnings is pegged at $2.82, which suggests a decline of 6.3% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The consensus mark for the same has declined 8.4% in the past 30 days. For first-quarter revenues, the consensus mark is pegged at $890.18 million, which indicates 3.4% fall from the prior-year quarters reported figure.

Key Factors to Note



Adverse impacts of foreign currency have been putting pressure on Snap-on’s overall performance and segmental results for a while now. Moreover, uncertainties in Europe, especially related to Brexit along with volatility in raw material prices, have been a threat to the company. Apart from these factors, the company faces headwinds across its Repair Systems & Information Group.



Nevertheless, Snap-on’s robust business model and focus on value-creation processes have been aiding the company’s earnings. Moreover, the company benefits from its growth strategy. In this regard, its Rapid Continuous Improvement program designed to enhance organizational effectiveness and efficiency as well as generate savings has been aiding margins. These along with strength in the Commercial & Industrial Group have been working in Snap-on’s favor.



What the Zacks Model Unveils



Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Snap-on this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Snap-on carries a Zacks Rank #3 and an Earnings ESP of -2.49%.



