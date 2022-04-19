Snap-on (SNA) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

Snap-on Incorporated SNA is likely to register year-over-year growth in both its top and bottom lines when it reports first-quarter 2022 results on Apr 21. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter earnings is currently pegged at $3.68 a share, suggesting growth of about 5% from the year-ago quarter’s figure. The consensus mark has dipped 0.8% over the past seven days.



The consensus estimate for quarterly revenues stands at $1,053 million, indicating a rise of 2.8% from the year-ago quarter’s actuals.



In the last-reported quarter, the company reported earnings beat of 11.1%. It delivered an earnings surprise of 13.1% in the trailing four quarters, on average.

Key Factors to Note

Snap-on has been gaining from its value-creation model, which focuses on enhancing the franchise network, improving relationships with repair shop owners and managers, and expanding critical industries in the emerging markets. Management has also been leveraging capabilities in the automotive repair space and expanding the customer base, particularly in the automotive repair and critical industries. Also, the company’s under-car equipment, and diagnostic and repair information products are performing well.



Additionally, SNA remains on track with its Rapid Continuous Improvement (“RCI”) process and cost-reduction initiatives. The RCI process is designed to enhance organizational effectiveness, generate savings and minimize costs. All the aforesaid factors have most likely contributed to the company’s top and bottom-line performances in the quarter under review.



On its last-quarter earnings call, management had projected first-quarter revenues between $1,030 million and $1,080 million, up from $1,025 million reported in the year-earlier quarter. It envisioned adjusted EBITDA to almost break even for the same quarter.



However, supply-chain issues and COVID-19-induced cost headwinds are concerning. Unfavorable foreign currency movements are an added deterrent.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Snap-on this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Snap-on has a Zacks Rank #3 and an Earnings ESP of -5.58%.

Stocks With Favorable Combination

Here are some companies you may want to consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this season:



Marriott International MAR has an Earnings ESP of +3.02% and currently flaunts a Zacks Rank of 1. The company is likely to register an increase in the bottom line when it reports first-quarter 2022 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings has been stable at 95 cents per share in the past 30 days, indicating a significant improvement from 10 cents a share registered in the year-ago quarter. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Marriott International’s top line is expected to rise year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $4.2 billion, which suggests a surge of 80.7% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. MAR has delivered an earnings beat of 86.6% in the trailing four quarters, on average.



lululemon athletica LULU currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.77% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The company is likely to register an increase in the bottom line when it reports first-quarter fiscal 2022 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings moved 8.5% north to $1.40 per share, suggesting 20.7% growth from the year-ago quarter’s reported number.



lululemon athletica’s top line is expected to rise year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $1.54 billion, suggesting a rise of 25.7% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. LULU has delivered an earnings beat of 20.9%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



BJ's Wholesale Club BJ currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.21% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The company is likely to register an increase in the top line when it reports first-quarter fiscal 2022 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $4.16 billion, suggesting a rise of 7.6% from the year-ago quarter’s reported number.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BJ's Wholesale Club’s quarterly earnings stands at 72 cents, which remains flat year over year. The consensus mark increased a penny in the past 30 days. BJ has delivered an earnings beat of 17.9%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

