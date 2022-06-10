Snap-On (SNA) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of Snap-On, Inc. (Symbol: SNA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $214.27, changing hands as low as $211.10 per share. Snap-On, Inc. shares are currently trading off about 2.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SNA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SNA's low point in its 52 week range is $197.75 per share, with $242.37 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $212.67. The SNA DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

