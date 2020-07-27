Snap-On (SNA) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of Snap-On, Inc. (Symbol: SNA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $145.03, changing hands as high as $145.94 per share. Snap-On, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 2.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SNA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SNA's low point in its 52 week range is $90.72 per share, with $172.61 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $145.62. The SNA DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

