Snap-on (SNA) Q4 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Sales Miss

Snap-on Inc. SNA has reported mixed fourth-quarter 2023 results, wherein earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate, while sales missed. However, sales and earnings advanced year over year. Results have benefited from the continued positive business momentum and contributions from its Value Creation plan.



Snap-on’s earnings of $4.75 per share in fourth-quarter 2023 surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.46. The figure also improved 7.5% from earnings of $4.42 in the prior-year quarter.



Net sales of the Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company grew 3.5% year over year to $1,196.6 million and missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,202.7 million. The increase can be attributed to organic sales growth of 2.2%, $5.5 million of acquisition-related sales, and a $9.1-million positive impact of foreign currency translations.



SNA shares have gained 18.1% in the past year compared with the industry's 4.2% growth.



Q4 Highlights

The gross profit of $577.6 million improved 3% year over year, while the gross margin contracted 20 basis points (bps) year over year to 48.3% in the reported quarter. We expected a gross margin of 48.3%, indicating a gross margin contraction of 20 bps for the fourth quarter.



The company’s operating earnings before financial services totaled $257.9 million, up 4% year over year. As a percentage of sales, operating earnings before financial services expanded 10 bps to 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Services' operating earnings were $67.9 million in the quarter, up 6.3% year over year.



Consolidated operating earnings (including financial services) were $325.8 million, up 4.5% year over year. As a percentage of sales, operating earnings expanded 10 bps year over year to 25.2%.

Segmental Details

Sales in the Commercial & Industrial Group grew 6% from the prior-year quarter to $363.9 million on organic sales growth of 3.3%. Net sales were also aided by $5.5 million of acquisition-related sales, and $3.6 million of favorable currency translation. Organic sales growth benefited from an increase in activity of customers in critical industries, partially offset by lower power tool volumes. For the quarter, we expected sales of $364.4 million from the segment.



The Tools Group segment’s sales declined 5.4% year over year to $513.3 million, which missed our estimate of $554.4 million. The dip was led by an organic sales decline of 5.7%, partly offset by a $1.6-million positive impact of foreign currency. Organic sales declined on lower activity in the U.S. operations, somewhat negated by higher sales in the segment’s international operations.



Sales in Repair Systems & Information Group advanced 2.9% year over year to $450.8 million, with organic sales growth of 2%. Sales also gained from a $4.1-million positive impact of currency. Higher activity with OEM dealerships and a rise in volumes of undercar equipment contributed to segment organic sales growth. This was partly negated by lower sales of diagnostic and repair information products to independent repair shop owners and managers. Our estimate for sales from this segment was $451.5 million in the quarter.



The Financial Services business’ revenues rose 10.1% year over year to $97.2 million in the quarter. Our estimate for sales from this segment was $92.7 million in the quarter.

Financials

As of Dec 31, 2023, Snap-on’s cash and cash equivalents totaled $1,001.3 million, with shareholders’ equity (before non-controlling interest) of $5,071.3 million. The company incurred $95 million in capital expenditure in 2023.

Looking Ahead

Management expects continued progress by leveraging capabilities in the automotive repair arena, as well as expanding its customer base in automotive repair and across geographies, including critical industries. As a result, capital expenditure for 2024 is projected to be $100-$110 million. The company anticipates an effective tax rate of 22-23% for 2024.

