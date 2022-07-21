Snap-on (SNA) Q2 Earnings & Sales Beat Amid Cost Headwinds

Snap-on Inc. SNA has posted second-quarter 2022 results, wherein both top and bottom lines surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate and advanced year over year. Despite the ongoing pandemic-related disruptions, inflationary pressures and supply-chain challenges; results have gained from a continued positive business momentum and contributions from its Value Creation plan.



Management also remains on track with its Rapid Continuous Improvement process and other cost-reduction initiatives.



Shares of the Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company have lost 6.5% in the past three months compared with the industry's 4.4% decline.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Q2 Highlights

Snap-on’s earnings of $4.27 per share in second-quarter 2022 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.91 and improved 13.6% from earnings of $3.76 reported in the prior-year quarter.



Net sales grew 5.1% to $1,136.6 million and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,101 million. The increase can be attributed to organic sales growth of 8.4%. This was somewhat offset by $32.4 million of negative impacts of foreign-currency translations.



The gross profit of $553.5 million improved 1.9% year over year, while the gross margin contracted 150 basis points (bps) year over year to 48.7% in the reported quarter.



The company’s operating earnings before financial services totaled $246.6 million, up 13.6% year over year. As a percentage of sales, operating earnings before financial services expanded 160 bps to 21.7% in the second quarter. Financial Services' operating earnings were $65.3 million in the quarter, down 5.2% year over year.



Consolidated operating earnings (including financial services) were $311.9 million, up 9.1% year over year. As a percentage of sales, operating earnings expanded 100 bps to 25.5%.

SnapOn Incorporated Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

SnapOn Incorporated price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | SnapOn Incorporated Quote

Segmental Details

Sales in Commercial & Industrial Group rose 2.5% from the prior-year quarter to $359.1 million, driven by organic sales growth of 7.6%. This was partly offset by a negative currency impact of $16.7 million. Organic growth was aided by higher sales in the segment’s Europe-based hand tools business and Asia Pacific operations. Organic sales also benefited from sales growth in critical industries.



The Tools Group segment’s sales rose 7.5% year over year to $520.6 million, driven by organic sales growth of 9.3%, offset by a $7.7-million negative impact of foreign currency. Robust sales in both U.S. franchise business and international operations aided organic sales.



Sales in Repair Systems & Information Group advanced 4.6% year over year to $416.8 million, with organic sales growth of 7%. Sales gains were somewhat offset by a $9.2-million negative impact from foreign currency. Strength in diagnostics and repair information products to independent repair shop owners and managers, and a rise in sales of under-car equipment contributed to segment organic sales growth. Meanwhile, activities with OEM dealerships were flat with last year.



The Financial Services business reported revenues dipped 0.6% year over year to $86.4 million in the quarter.

Financials

As of Jul 2, 2022, Snap-on’s cash and cash equivalents totaled $812.9 million, with long-term debt of $1,183.4 million and $4,324.4 million in shareholders’ equity (before non-controlling interest). It incurred $21.3 million of capital expenditure as of Jul 2, 2022.

Looking Ahead

Though Snap-on has shown resilience, management expects continued impacts from threats of new COVID-19 variants and supply-chain headwinds throughout 2022. The company is progressing well with its growth efforts, focused on expanding its professional customer base, particularly in the automotive repair and critical industries. As a result, the capital expenditure for 2022 is projected to be $90-$100 million. It expects an effective tax rate of 23-24% for 2022.

Other Stocks to Consider

Some other top-ranked companies from the Consumer Discretionary sector are GIII Apparel Group GIII, Gildan Activewear GIL and Toro TTC.



GIII Apparel currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 97.5% on average. The GIII stock has declined 22.5% in the past three months.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GIII Apparel's current financial year’s sales and earnings per share suggests growth of 24.7% and 33.3%, respectively, from the year-ago period's reported numbers.



Gildan Activewear presently flaunts a Zacks Rank #1. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 38.7%, on average. Shares of GIL have declined 17.7% in the past three months.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Gildan Activewear’s current financial-year sales and earnings suggests growth of 12.4% and 19.1% from the year-ago period’s reported numbers, respectively.



Toro currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 5.3%, on average. Shares of TTC have gained 0.4% in the past three months.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Toro’s current financial year’s sales and earnings suggests growth of 21.2% and 22.8%, respectively, from the year-ago period's reported numbers.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.