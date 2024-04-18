Snap-on (SNA) Q1 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Sales Miss

Snap-on Inc. SNA has reported mixed first-quarter 2024 results, wherein earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate while sales missed the same. Further, earnings advanced year over year while sales declined. Results have benefited from the continued positive business momentum and contributions from the company’s Value Creation plan.



Snap-on’s earnings of $4.91 per share in first-quarter 2024surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.66. The figure also improved 6.7% from earnings of $4.60 per share in the year-ago quarter.



Net sales dipped 0.1% year over year to $1,182.3 million and missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,194 million. The decline can be attributed to an organic sales fall of 0.8%, partly offset by $6.7 million of acquisition-related sales and a $2.5 million positive impact of foreign currency translations.



This current Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company’s shares have gained 13.8% in the past six months compared with the industry's 9.4% growth.

Q1 Highlights

The gross profit of $596.7 million improved 1.2% year over year while the gross margin expanded 70 basis points (bps) year over year to 50.5% in the reported quarter. We expected a gross margin of 49.4%, indicating a gross margin contraction of 40 bps for the first quarter.

The company’s operating earnings before financial services totaled $270.9 million, up 4% year over year. As a percentage of sales, operating earnings before financial services expanded 90 bps to 22.7% in the first quarter. Financial Services' operating earnings were $99.6 million in the quarter, up 7.6% year over year.



Consolidated operating earnings (including financial services) were $339.2 million, up 4% year over year. As a percentage of sales, operating earnings expanded 90 bps year over year to 26.5%.

Segmental Details

Sales in the Commercial & Industrial Group slipped 1.1% from the year-ago quarter to $359.9 million on an organic sales drop of 2.5%. Net sales were aided by $6.7 million of acquisition-related sales and partly by $1.4 million of unfavorable currency translations. Organic sales fell in both the segment’s power tools and Asia-Pacific operations, partly offset by increased customer activity in critical industries. For the quarter, we expected sales of $368.4 million from the segment.



The Tools Group segment’s sales declined 6.9% year over year to $500.1 million, which missed our estimate of $531.2 million. The dip was led by an organic sales decline of 7%, partly offset by a $0.6 million positive impact of foreign currency. Organic sales declined on lower activity in the U.S. operations, somewhat negated by increased sales in the segment’s international operations.



Sales in Repair Systems & Information Group advanced 3.9% year over year to $463.8 million, with organic sales growth of 3.3%. Sales also gained from a $2.5 million positive impact of currency. Higher activity with OEM dealerships and a rise in sales of under-car equipment contributed to the segment’s organic sales growth. Our estimate for sales from this segment was $455.4 million in the quarter.



The Financial Services business’ revenues rose 7.6% year over year to $99.6 million in the quarter. Our estimate for sales from this segment was $97.3 million in the quarter.

Financials

As of Mar 30, 2024, Snap-on’s cash and cash equivalents totaled $1.12 billion, with shareholders’ equity (before non-controlling interest) of $5.1 billion. The company expects capital expenditures of $100-$110 million in 2024.

Looking Ahead

Management believes that the company’s markets and operations have considerable resilience against the uncertainties of the environment. In 2024, the company anticipates progress along its defined runways for growth. Management expects continued progress by leveraging capabilities in the automotive repair arena, as well as expanding its customer base in automotive repair and across geographies, including critical industries. As a result, capital expenditure for 2024 is projected to be $100-$110 million. The company expects an effective tax rate of 22-23% for 2024.

