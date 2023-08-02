Snap-on (SNA) Price Target Increased by 5.53% to 270.08

The average one-year price target for Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) has been revised to 270.08 / share. This is an increase of 5.53% from the prior estimate of 255.93 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 191.90 to a high of 341.25 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.87% from the latest reported closing price of 272.44 / share.

There are 1506 funds or institutions reporting positions in Snap-on. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 0.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SNA is 0.24%, a decrease of 20.12%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.72% to 54,124K shares. The put/call ratio of SNA is 0.85, indicating a bullish outlook.

Envestnet Asset Management holds 5,350K shares representing 10.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 501K shares, representing an increase of 90.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNA by 9.44% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,646K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,614K shares, representing an increase of 1.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNA by 1.74% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,332K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,388K shares, representing a decrease of 4.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNA by 4.08% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 1,256K shares representing 2.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,247K shares, representing an increase of 0.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNA by 87.38% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,241K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,236K shares, representing an increase of 0.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNA by 4.98% over the last quarter.

Snap-on Incorporated is a leading global innovator, manufacturer and marketer of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, including aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education. Snap-on also derives income from various financing programs to facilitate the sales of its products and support its franchise business. Products and services are sold through the company's franchisee, company-direct, distributor and internet channels. Founded in 1920, Snap-on is a $3.6 billion, S&P 500 company headquartered in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

