Snap-on (SNA) Gains from Innovation, Customer-Centric Approach

Snap-on Incorporated SNA has been experiencing dynamic growth, strong market positioning and positive near-term prospects, underpinned by innovative products, a resilient franchise network and robust financial performance.



Snap-on highlighted the successful launch of innovative products, such as the Zeus Plus and the triple function ratchet, contributing to its growth. The company's capacity expansions were also emphasized, leading to improved performance in various segments.



The capacity expansion has contributed to the company's robust market share growth, with reported sales increasing 5.2% year over year in third-quarter 2023, demonstrating a clear upward trajectory in operational income and sales across various segments.



Snap-on emphasizes customer connection and innovation in its value-creation process. This approach involves developing new products and solutions that simplify critical tasks, as demonstrated by the launch of the CT9038 power tool. The tool's design, emphasizing compactness and efficiency, exemplifies Snap-on's focus on customer-centric innovation.



The vehicle repair market, a key segment for Snap-on, showed positive trends. The increasing average age of vehicles and the growing number of technicians in garages indicate rising demand for the company's products and services. Despite external challenges like the Ukraine war and the pandemic's remnants, critical industries like aviation and industrial markets remain robust, offering Snap-on significant growth potential in the third quarter.



RCI Initiatives Bodes Well

The Rapid Continuous Improvement (RCI) initiatives have played a crucial role in increasing sales volumes and enhancing pricing actions, which, in turn, have reduced material and other costs. Notably, the gross margin expanded 160 bps year over year to 49.9%.



The upside can be attributable to contributions from higher sales volumes and pricing actions, lower material and other costs, and gains from the company's RCI initiatives.

Struggle with Rising Operating Costs

However, Snap-on has experienced a surge in operating expenses, primarily driven by increased personnel and related costs. In the third quarter of 2023, these expenses rose 7.7% year over year. The operating expenses, as a percentage of net sales, witnessed a rise of 70 bps to reach 28.7% compared with 28% of the previous year.

Share Price Movement & Estimates

Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have rallied 18% in the past year against the industry’s decline of 2.4%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current and next fiscal year has been unchanged at $18.62 and $19.35, respectively, over the past 30 days.

You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



