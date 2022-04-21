Snap-on (SNA) Earnings and Sales Surpass Estimates in Q1

Snap-on Inc. SNA has posted impressive first-quarter 2022 results, wherein both top and bottom lines surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate and advanced year over year. Despite the ongoing pandemic-related disruptions, inflationary pressures and supply-chain challenges, results have gained from continued positive business momentum and contributions from its Value Creation plan.



The company also noted that it progressed well beyond the pre-pandemic level of 2019. Management also remains on track with its Rapid Continuous Improvement process and other cost-reduction initiatives.



Shares of Snap-on have gained 7.4% in a year compared with the industry's 0.1% growth.



Q1 Highlights

Snap-on’s earnings of $4.00 per share in first-quarter 2022 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.68. The figure was up 14.3% from earnings of $3.50 reported in the prior-year quarter.



Net sales grew 7.1% to $1,097.8 million and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,053 million. The uptick can be attributed to organic sales growth of 8% and $8.5 million of contributions from acquisitions, somewhat offset by $15.7 million of negative impacts of foreign-currency translations.



The top line also advanced 19.1% from the first-quarter 2019 figure, driven by organic sales growth of 16.9%.

The gross profit was $534.3 million, up 4% year over year, while the gross margin contracted 150 basis points (bps) year over year to 48.6% in the reported quarter.



The company’s operating earnings before financial services totaled $223.1 million, up 11.1% year over year. The metric, as a percentage of sales, expanded 70 bps to 20.3% in the quarter under review. Financial Services’ operating earnings were $70.4 million in the quarter.



Consolidated operating earnings were $293.5 million, up 10.3% year over year. As a percentage of sales, operating earnings expanded 90 bps to 24.8%.

Segmental Details

Sales in Commercial & Industrial Group decreased 1.6% from the prior-year quarter to $340.1 million, driven by organic sales growth of 1.1%, which was more than offset by a negative currency impact of $9.2 million. Organic growth was aided by higher sales in the segment’s Asia Pacific operations, offset by declines in critical industries.



The Tools Group segment’s sales rose 7.1% year over year to $512.1 million, driven by organic sales growth of 7.7%, offset by a $3-million negative impact of foreign currency. Robust activity in the U.S. franchise business, offset by the drab international operations, aided organic sales.



Sales in Repair Systems & Information Group advanced 14.6% year over year to $398.2 million. Organic sales in the segment rose 13.3% from the year-ago quarter, along with gains of $8.5 million from acquisitions aided sales. This was somewhat offset by a $3.6-million negative impact from foreign currency. Strength in diagnostics and repair information products to independent repair shop owners and managers, a rise in sales of under-car equipment, and higher activity with OEM dealerships contributed to segment organic sales growth.



The Financial Services business reported revenues of $87.7 million, down from $88.6 million in the year-ago quarter.

Financials

As of Apr 2, 2022, Snap-on’s cash and cash equivalents totaled $861.1 million, with long-term debt of $1,183.2 million and $4,298.3 million in shareholders’ equity. It incurred $20.2 million of capital expenditure in first-quarter 2022.

Looking Ahead

Though Snap-on has shown resilience, the Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company expects continued impacts from potential threats of new COVID-19 variants and supply-chain headwinds for 2022. It remains focused on expanding the customer base, particularly in the automotive repair and critical industries. As a result, the capital expenditure for 2022 is projected to be $90-$100 million. It expects an effective tax rate of 23-24% for 2022.

