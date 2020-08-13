Snap-on (SNA) Down More Than 9% YTD: Can the Stock Revive?

Shares of Snap-on Corporation SNA have lost 9.4% year to date compared with the industry’s decline of 8.3% and against the Consumer Discretionary sector’s growth of 25.5%. The stock’s dismal run on the bourses can be attributable to the second-quarter 2020 results, wherein the bottom line lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Further, both top and bottom lines declined year over year. Results were affected by the tough economic environment and unprecedented COVID-19 impacts. From April to June, the company witnessed a declining sales trend.



Also, the top line was hurt by sluggish organic sales and adverse foreign currency movements. Notably, unfavorable currency hurt sales by $14.4 million in second-quarter 2020. Moreover, adverse currency impacts of $6.9 million, $2.3 million and $4.8 million were witnessed in the company’s Commercial & Industrial Group, Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group, respectively. In fact, currency headwinds are expected to continue in the coming quarters.



However, management is not sitting idle and looking into every nook and cranny to boost growth. Notably, its robust business model and focus on value-creation processes have been aiding the company’s earnings. The strategy also focusses on enhancing the franchise network, improving relationships with repair shop owners and managers and expanding critical industries in emerging markets.



Apart from these, it is making efforts to combat the uncertain COVID-19 impacts via cost-cutting initiatives and the Rapid Continuous Improvement (RCI) plan. Moreover, this RCI program, designed to enhance organizational effectiveness and efficiency and generate savings, has been aiding margins.

Despite the tough retail environment stemming from the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company has witnessed improving trends in the second quarter, which is likely to continue in the near term. Further, Snap-on is increasing focus on its RCI plan and other cost-cutting efforts in a bid to stay afloat amid this crisis.

